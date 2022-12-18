NED student’s murder suspect remanded in police custody

An East district judicial magistrate on Saturday granted six-day police remand of a suspect held in connection with the murder of an NED University student during a mugging bid.

Bilal Nasir, a 21-year-old student at the petroleum engineering department of the varsity, was shot dead when he put up resistance to a robbery bid at a tea shop along University Road on Thursday.

The investigating officer produced the suspect, Nizamuddin, before Judicial Magistrate Abdul Momin Kalhoro to obtain his police remand for interrogation. He stated that the teenaged suspect was arrested after an encounter but his accomplice was still at large.

The IO said the suspect’s custody was required for interrogation about the case and his accomplice and completion of the investigation and legal formalities, including the criminal record office. The magistrate handed over the custody of the suspect to the police for six days and directed the IO to produce him on the next date along with an investigation report.

On Friday, Karachi AIG Jawed Alam Odho had said at a press conference that Nizamuddin, an Afghan national, had illegally been living in Karachi. The suspect had been earlier arrested by the SITE Superhighway police in October, but he obtained bail within 10 days and again started criminal activities, he added.