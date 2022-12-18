Pakistan to host T20 World Cup of the Blind in 2024

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan will host the T20 World Cup for Blind players in November 2024.

The decision was taken in the 24th Annual General Meeting (AGM) of the World Blind Cricket Ltd held in Bangalore (India) the other day.

The world body’s president Syed Sultan Shah, who along with Pakistan national team for the blind was refused India's visa, chaired the virtual meeting which took important decisions regarding cricket for blinds.

The 24th AGM has awarded Pakistan the hosting rights of the 4th Edition of T20 World Cup Cricket of the Blind to be held from 18th November to 3rd December 2024. The final of the event will be hosted on 3rd December as the day is marked as the International Day of Persons with Disabilities.

World Blind Cricket Ltd unanimously passed a Resolution to regret the Indian Government’s insensitivity in refusing Pakistan team visas on political grounds, in the ongoing Cricket T20 World Cup for Blinds taking place in India. The WBC is of the view that Pakistan is currently top ranked T20 team for the blind and the Indian Government’s insensitivity has deprived Pakistan to exercise equal rights to take part and win this title.

“Visa denial on political grounds has caused an irreparable loss to World Blind Cricket Ltd in particular and Global Blind Cricket in general because seven times World Cup Finalist Team (Pakistan) was a serious contender to win the title.

WBC urges the states that sports should be kept above regional politics and particularly the special person mega sports events would be treated fairly and all teams must be given equal opportunities to compete in the event.

Syed Sultan Shah has been elected unopposed as the President of WBCL for the term of the next two years from 2022-24.