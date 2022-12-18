KARACHI: Pakistan’s head coach Saqlain Mushtaq on Saturday said that the hosts were short of around 75 to 100 runs and they would have to play intelligent cricket to restrict England in the first innings.

“We could have done much better,” Saqlain told reporters. “Babar’s run out was not a good sign for the Pakistan team as the whole team was playing around him. We could have scored 350 to 400,” he said.

Pakistan were folded for 304 in their first innings and England, in response, were 7-1 at stumps on the opening day.

“Azhar Ali also fell at a stage when we were in control. I think we are short of 75 to 100 runs. This total is also not bad but we will have to play disciplined cricket. We got an early wicket which will benefit us, no doubt. England will go with their own mind-set and we will have to play controlled cricket,” Saqlain said.

He said that the wicket would get slower.

“The wicket is slow and will get even slower,” the coach said.

About some rash strokes from Mohammad Rizwan and Agha Salman, Saqlain said if the intent is right then he will not say anything and will back the players. “The intent should be positive. The ball to Rizwan did not get much dip. If you have a positive intent then I will not say anything as this ball could also go across the boundary,” Saqlain said. Rizwan (19), who had made a fine start, fell to Joe Root, held by Ben Stokes in the deep after he failed to connect the ball rightly.

And Agha Salman was stumped by wicket-keeper Ben Foakes off Jack Leach for a fine 56.

He said that the second day will be very important.

“The entire day tomorrow will be very important. We will have to fold them as early as possible. If we are able to restrict them to 215 then Pakistan will go to the driving seat and we will try our level best to restrict them,” Saqlain said.

“But we will have to play intelligent cricket for that. We will mainly rely on spinners and Abrar Ahmed will be in the frontline. Nauman Ali is experienced and whenever there will be seam, we will utilize Mohammad Waseem Junior,” Saqlain said.

He was also full of praise for England’s debutant leggie Rehan Ahmed who on Saturday became the youngest ever cricketer of England to make a debut at just 18.

“Rehan’s future seems to be bright. He bowled such good deliveries to Babar, Agha and Faheem and it shows that this boy has the potential.

His control and confidence are appreciable and I will firmly say that he is a good prospect for the English team,” Saqlain signed off.