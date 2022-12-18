French minister urges firms with space to help homeless

PARIS: A French minister on Saturday urged firms with unused office space to make some of it
available to homeless people as the country endures a bitterly cold winter snap.
“I am appealing to bosses who have offices they are no longer using which could be swiftly made available to help the homeless,” Housing Minister Olivier Klein told France Inter radio.
Temperatures across much of the country have fallen several degrees below freezing at times over recent days.
Some associations estimate that more than 2,000 children are currently sleeping rough in France although Klein insisted the government had “mobilised” to respond to the issue.
He added it was “difficult to put a figure” on the extent of the problem.
Klein said firms with unoccupied office space could make some of it available, adding the state and charitable associations would manage their use to help people with nowhere to go.
On Monday, regional French authorities met to determine how to make unused public buildings available as emergency shelter to those without a roof over their heads.
Four regions, including the Ile de France region comprising Paris and its surroundings, launched a plan to that effect on Saturday.
FRANKFURT, Germany: German authorities said on Saturday they had found a “considerable portion” of items stolen in...
TEHRAN: Iran said on Saturday its uranium enrichment capacity has increased to record levels, a day before UN nuclear...
BEIJING: Outside a funeral home in eastern Beijing, dozens of people were bundled up in parkas and hats against the...
SAN FRANCISCO: The Twitter accounts of several journalists suspended after Elon Musk accused them of endangering his...
TEHRAN: Iran has arrested the lawyer of two female journalists detained after reporting the death of a woman in...
MANILA: Jose Maria Sison, who launched one of the world´s longest-running Maoist insurgencies, has died at 83, the...
Comments