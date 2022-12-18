Philippine communist leader dies at 83

MANILA: Jose Maria Sison, who launched one of the world´s longest-running Maoist insurgencies, has died at 83, the Communist Party of the Philippines announced on Saturday.
The former university professor died in the Netherlands, where he had lived in self-imposed exile since the collapse of peace talks in 1987, when the rebellion that has claimed tens of thousands of lives was at its peak.
“Sison... passed away at around 8:40 pm (Philippine time) after two weeks´ confinement in a hospital in Utrecht,” the party said in a statement, without specifying the cause of death.
“The Filipino proletariat and toiling people grieve the death of their teacher and guiding light.” The Philippines´ defence ministry said his death could finally lead to an end of violence in the country, calling Sison the “greatest stumbling block” to peace.
