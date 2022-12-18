Belgian ice disrupts international trains

BRUSSELS: Pre-Christmas rail passengers travelling on routes connecting Belgium to France, the Netherlands, Germany and Britain faced disruption and long delays on Saturday because of ice on power lines.
Infrabel, which manages Belgian rail infrastructure, told AFP that two trains -- an international Thalys service and a French TGV -- had been halted mid-route.
These services were restarted two hours later, as huge crowds built up on platforms at Brussels´ Midi Station, but passengers were warned of knock-on delays throughout the day.
In addition to the Thalys route, which connects Amsterdam, Brussels and Paris, the Eurostar service from the Belgian capital to London also faced disruption and at least one cancellation. “Traffic has restarted, but there will be multiple delays throughout the day on international services,” an Infrabel spokesperson said.
Two Thalys services from Amsterdam to Paris via Brussels have been cancelled, the rail company said. There will also be long delays on some services to the German town of Dusseldorf and to Schiphol airport.
