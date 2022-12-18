3 burnt to death after firing on car

MIRANSHAH: Three persons burnt to death after unidentified persons targeted a car with automatic weapons in Khadri area in Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Saturday.
They said that an unidentified assailant opened fire on a car in Khadri area in Mir Ali tehsil due to which the vehicle caught fire in a blink of an eye. As a result, the car and the three occupants burnt to death within no time.
The dead, whose names could not be ascertained, belonged to Mir Ali subdivision.
The police said that the assailants fled the scene after the firing. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.
PESHAWAR: A group of students of Institute of Management Sciences visited Zakori Industries here the other day.A...
PESHAWAR: A deserving citizen suffering from cancer has requested the president, prime minister, KP governor and...
PESHAWAR: The local police are yet to make the inquiry public which was conducted after suspension of a station house...
DIR: A three-day sports festival in which 26 teams of different sports and 500 players participated concluded here on...
MARDAN: Police solved a triple-murder case by arresting the alleged killer within two days here on Saturday.Speaking...
MINGORA: Three people, including a woman, were killed over a dispute at Bahadur Banda in Matta tehsil in Swat...
Comments