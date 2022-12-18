3 burnt to death after firing on car

MIRANSHAH: Three persons burnt to death after unidentified persons targeted a car with automatic weapons in Khadri area in Mir Ali subdivision in North Waziristan tribal district, police said on Saturday.

They said that an unidentified assailant opened fire on a car in Khadri area in Mir Ali tehsil due to which the vehicle caught fire in a blink of an eye. As a result, the car and the three occupants burnt to death within no time.

The dead, whose names could not be ascertained, belonged to Mir Ali subdivision.

The police said that the assailants fled the scene after the firing. The police have registered a case and started an investigation.