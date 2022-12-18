Students conduct exposure visit to industries

PESHAWAR: A group of students of Institute of Management Sciences (IMSciences) visited Zakori Industries here the other day.

A press release said that the group comprised 120 students, which were given the factory tour to experience the production process from manufacturing to packaging. The students were also briefed about the history, progress and achievements of Zakori Group.

Briefing the students, the officials of the group stated that such industrial and educational visits were significant for the students to give them a sound exposure to the practical working environment in the industry.

They were further told that Zakori Group believed in the professional development of human resources while hosting such activities was an integral part of the prime objectives of the group to bridge the gap between academia and industry and enhance the capacity of the students.