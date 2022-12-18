Cancer patient appeals for treatment

PESHAWAR: A deserving citizen suffering from cancer has requested the president, prime minister, KP governor and chief minister to help him with his treatment.

Sardar Asad Ali Qizilbash, a 55-year-old resident of Koochi Bazaar, Church Road, Peshawar, told The News that he had been suffering from cancer for the last one year.

“I have spent whatever I had on my hands to get my disease treated but can no longer afford the high treatment cost of my illness,” said Asad Ali who is a father of four children.

The citizen said the serious disease had badly affected his hands and feet, rendering him unable to earn a living for his family and meet the treatment cost.

He appealled to President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, KP Governor Ghulam Ali, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and philanthropists in general to assist him in his treatment as he had no resources for that. The cancer patient can be contacted at his cell phone 0333-7211 515.