Cancer patient appeals for treatment

PESHAWAR: A deserving citizen suffering from cancer has requested the president, prime minister, KP governor and chief minister to help him with his treatment.
Sardar Asad Ali Qizilbash, a 55-year-old resident of Koochi Bazaar, Church Road, Peshawar, told The News that he had been suffering from cancer for the last one year.
“I have spent whatever I had on my hands to get my disease treated but can no longer afford the high treatment cost of my illness,” said Asad Ali who is a father of four children.
The citizen said the serious disease had badly affected his hands and feet, rendering him unable to earn a living for his family and meet the treatment cost.
He appealled to President Dr Arif Alvi, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, KP Governor Ghulam Ali, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan and philanthropists in general to assist him in his treatment as he had no resources for that. The cancer patient can be contacted at his cell phone 0333-7211 515.
MIRANSHAH: Three persons burnt to death after unidentified persons targeted a car with automatic weapons in Khadri...
PESHAWAR: A group of students of Institute of Management Sciences visited Zakori Industries here the other day.A...
PESHAWAR: The local police are yet to make the inquiry public which was conducted after suspension of a station house...
DIR: A three-day sports festival in which 26 teams of different sports and 500 players participated concluded here on...
MARDAN: Police solved a triple-murder case by arresting the alleged killer within two days here on Saturday.Speaking...
MINGORA: Three people, including a woman, were killed over a dispute at Bahadur Banda in Matta tehsil in Swat...
Comments