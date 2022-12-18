Land dispute claims three lives in Swat

MINGORA: Three people, including a woman, were killed over a dispute at Bahadur Banda in Matta tehsil in Swat district on Saturday, sources said.
The sources said that rivals exchanged fire over a land dispute at Bahadur Banda in Matta tehsil that left three people, including a woman dead. The slain people were identified as Alam Sher, Bakht Rawan and Sheeba Bibi.
