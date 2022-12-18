Decrease in transport fares demanded

MANSEHRA: The people of Balakot and its suburbs on Saturday demanded the government to withdraw an increase in transport fares as the price of petroleum products was slashed thrice but they were still deprived of any sort of relief.

“The people are deprived of three times meals owing to the highest ever inflation in the country as the prices of essential commodities and transports, which were increased with the surge in petroleum products traffics, are yet to be brought down,” Naqash Kashi, the president of Young Ittihad Balakot told reporters.

Led Kashi, a group of locals told reporters the district administration was yet to initiate the crackdown against the transporters who didn’t decrease fares in accordance with the petroleum products prices formula.

“The prices of petroleum products slashed thrice in recent months but transporters are stuck to receive fares enhanced after the increase in the petroleum products’ prices,” he said.