Islamabad : The Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI) held Quran Khwani for its former president and renowned business leader Munawar Mughal at the occasion of his 8th anniversary, says a press release.

Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari, president, ICCI, executive committee members, former presidents Abdul Rauf Alam, Zubair Ahmed Malik, Zafar Bakhtawari, Muhammad Ejaz Abbasi, Baser Daud, All Pakistan Anjuman-e-Tajiran President Ajmal Baloch, Khalid Chaudhry, Nisar Mirza, and a large number of business community participated in the Quran Khwani.