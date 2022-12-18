‘Agricultural land should not be wasted for housing schemes’

Islamabad : Dr Manzoor Ahmed, Pro Vice-Chancellor, Gwadar University, has said that the use of agricultural land for housing schemes should be put to an end if we want to ward off food scarcity.

Dr Manzoor was addressing a webinar on “Population and food security” jointly organised here by Islamabad Policy Research Institute (IPRI) and the Institute of Regional Studies (IRS). The webinar was part of the Grand National Dialogue (GND) series. being planned on a number of pertinent issues.

Dr Manzoor said that the plants which consume higher levels of water should not be grown in water-scarce areas. He called for a strong governance structure amidst the water scarcity in the province. He said 70 per cent of Balochistan is water scarce and there is a need for water management policy.

On the poor socio-economic indicators, he reiterated that the development efforts should be geared towards coherent and sustainable policies. Importantly, the locals need to be made part of the development phase, he stressed.

Dr Manzoor said that Balochistan historically has been a less populated area. Due to the area’s topography and lack of economic opportunities, people have preferred to migrate in search of a better quality of life. When people move to rural areas, they become part of the consumer community. Thus, migration is increasing the number of consumers while the producers’ in rural areas are becoming less resulting in a loss of food production, he concluded.

Dr Haneef-ur-Rehman, Department of Environmental Sciences, University of Turbat, has said that the agriculture sector of Balochistan needs to be revamped with modern technical practices.

Dr Muhammad Aslam, Dean Faculty of Marine Sciences, Lasbela University, apprised that 34.7 million hectare land in Balochistan is cultivated accounting 6 per cent of the total province area. He said that smart agriculture practices along with appropriate research design need to be employed to increase agriculture productivity.

Mir Sadaat Baloch, President, Balochistan Council for Peace and Policy, said that migration in Balochistan is primarily because of economic considerations and the security environment. Nadim Riyaz, President, IRS, also spoke on the occasion.