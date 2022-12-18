Organisers elated as property expo attracts crowds on second day

Islamabad : People, especially families, thronged the Second Pakistan International Property Exhibition and Convention on its second day at the Pakistan-China Friendship Centre here on Saturday.

They went from one stall to another to know about the previous, current, and future projects of real estate builders, developers, and marketing companies, and seek guidance on the available house building and investment options.

Many of them availed themselves of property deals.

The three-day exhibition was held by the Pakistan Association of Exhibition Industry in partnership with the Jang Media Group.

The organisers reported a record turnout of visitors and hoped that it would go up on the last day of the event today (Sunday).

Fahad Barlas, a founding member of the PAEI, told 'The News' that thousands of people from within Islamabad and Rawalpindi turned up at the exhibition to look out for options to own houses and invest in the real estate sector.

He said the event was a huge success regarding the visitor turnout.

"We'd large crowds of people from as close as Islamabad and Rawalpindi and as far as Dera Ismail Khan, Peshawar, Mansehra, and Mardan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Gujrat, Jhelum, and Chakwal in Punjab exhibiting the success of the exhibition," he said.

Mr. Barlas also said the stallholders reported high sales.

He said the success of such business and investment events highlighted the potential and opportunities available for the country's economic revival, especially when many feared the country's default on loans.

The PAEI member said the event, which highlighted the significance of real estate and construction sectors for the country’s economic growth and development, should happen in the country's other regions as well on a regular basis.

The stallholders appreciated the holding of the event and said it not only helped them market their products and services but also highlighted the nationwide real estate investment opportunities, the issues and challenges, and their solutions.

They said the private sector was ready to help the government meet the country’s housing needs.

Ahsan Raza of MGC Developments appreciated the holding of the property exhibition and said the event served the interests of both the real estate sector and the common man.

He called for the government's friendly policies and initiatives for the housing sector to ensure its development.

The sales executive said his company ensured with the help of the best degree of residential and commercial solutions and high-rise projects that people's all real estate dreams come true.

Umar Farooq of the Green Pakistan Agro Farms also demanded that authorities facilitate real estate developers and builders not only to help meet the country’s housing needs but to contribute to the country's economic turnaround as well.