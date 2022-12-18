Over 5,29,000 tenants enrolled this year

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed all the divisional SsP, DSsP and SHOs to further improve their performance regarding enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through Tenants Registration System so as to enable Lahore Police to grab the habitual criminals as well as proclaimed offenders.

Lahore Police in its report regarding the performance of Tenant Registration System (TRS), ‘Smart Eye’ software and Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) have issued details of the checking, enrolment of tenants, passengers and private employees through its different biometric and online digital applications through this system.

According to the report, during this year till now, Lahore Police enrolled more than five lakh 29 thousand tenants under TRS. Accordingly, Cantt Division Police enrolled more than 99 thousand tenants, City Division 54,756, Civil Lines Division 29,883, Iqbal Town Division 44,819, Model Town Division 146,656 and Sadar Division 154,675 tenants under TRS.

Lahore Police also enrolled more than 17 thousand 500 private employees under Registration of Private Employees (ROPE) under RRS this year till now. Cantt Division enrolled 2,840 private employees, City Division 3,320, Civil Lines Division 405, Iqbal Town Division 4,824 Model Town Division 1,214 and Sadar Division 5,015 private employees through Registration of Private Employee (ROPE).

Lahore Police through Smart Eye arrested as many as 1,732 law breakers and criminals whereas arrested 25 persons through checking of Tenant Act Registration System.

Capital City Police Officer Lahore Additional IG Ghulam Mehmood Dogar has said that these softwares under TRS have proved very helpful to maintain law and order in the city, secure life and properties of citizens to trace as well as grab the law breakers and harden criminal.

‘Smart Eye (Hotel Eye and Travel Eye)’, another software of Lahore Police has also proved very helpful to arrest criminals particularly proclaimed offenders, Dogar added.

As many as 76 lakh and 93 thousand persons have been cheeked though ‘’ Smart Eye and a large number of proclaimed offenders were traced during checking process through these softwares during this year.

According to the details, Lahore police checked data of 70,18,176 passengers through Travel Eye and10,08,008 persons at hotels, hostels and factories. Police checked 2,142 installations including 718 hotels, 1,207 guest houses and hostels and 172 factories this year.

Similarly, this year more than 65 lakh persons and 31 lakh vehicles were checked at E-Police Posts whereas 2,196 accused arrested and 2,666 stolen vehicles were recovered during checking.

CCPO has warned that strict action would be taken against the SHOs who would fail in compliance of the orders regarding listening to the problems of citizens on regular basis.