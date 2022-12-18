Meeting reviews causes behind delay of ad policy

LAHORE: Secretary Information & Culture and Excise & Taxation departments Asif Bilal Lodhi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the Amendment Bill 2020 of Punjab Advertisement Policy 2012 at the Excise Department here on Saturday.

Additional Secretary (I&C) Nazia Jabeen, Director General Public Relations Department Rao Parvez Akhtar, Director (Advertisement) Kiran Fazal Butt and Deputy Director (Finance) DGPR Department Haseeb Zaidi were present.

The meeting reviewed the causes for delay in implementation of the advertising policy’s Amendment Bill 2020. The secretary was informed about the concerns of regional newspapers while giving a briefing on the obstacles in implementation of the amended policy.

The meeting also discussed reservations of the finance department on the recommendations of special allowance for the DGPR Department.

The recommendations from Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) were discussed as well. Bilal Lodhi said that policies were made to solve problems of stakeholders and not to create difficulties.