Meeting reviews causes behind delay of ad policy

LAHORE: Secretary Information & Culture and Excise & Taxation departments Asif Bilal Lodhi chaired a meeting on Saturday to review the Amendment Bill 2020 of Punjab Advertisement Policy 2012 at the Excise Department here on Saturday.
Additional Secretary (I&C) Nazia Jabeen, Director General Public Relations Department Rao Parvez Akhtar, Director (Advertisement) Kiran Fazal Butt and Deputy Director (Finance) DGPR Department Haseeb Zaidi were present.
The meeting reviewed the causes for delay in implementation of the advertising policy’s Amendment Bill 2020. The secretary was informed about the concerns of regional newspapers while giving a briefing on the obstacles in implementation of the amended policy.
The meeting also discussed reservations of the finance department on the recommendations of special allowance for the DGPR Department.
The recommendations from Punjab Institute of Language, Art & Culture (PILAC) were discussed as well. Bilal Lodhi said that policies were made to solve problems of stakeholders and not to create difficulties.
LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed all the divisional SsP,...
LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department on Saturday has released schedule of desilting of canals during Rabi season...
LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan has said that Master Plan 2050 will determine...
LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Waste Management Company on Saturday joined hand for the...
LAHORE : The City once again topped the ranking of world’s most polluted cities here on Saturday, allegedly thanks...
Islamabad: While continuing with its mission to ensure health facilities to the local communities, the Oil and Gas...
Comments