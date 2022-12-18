PSCA, LWMC join hands for cleaning city

LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority (PSCA) and Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC) on Saturday joined hand for the cleanliness of the city. Punjab Safe Cities Authority will provide all possible support to LWMC to improve the cleanliness of the city.

The Chief Executive Officer Lahore Waste Management Company Ali Anan Qamar visited Punjab Safe Cities Authority along with Deputy CEO Operations, Business Manager, Manager Enforcement and Manager Communication.

On this occasion, the Chief Operating Officer Punjab Safe City Authority M Kamran Khan gave a detailed briefing to the delegation about the working of Safe City and the various departments. He said that PSCA is providing all possible support to the relevant departments including Wasa, Environment Department, and District Administration on a daily basis.

On this occasion, it was decided that Safe City cameras will help in monitoring of cleanliness arrangements across the city. PSCA will also share daily report of cleaning staff duty. It was also decided in the meeting that MM Alam Road will be made a model road regarding cleanliness.

Chief Executive Officer Ali Anan Qamar said that immediate action will be taken regarding the cleanliness reports of Punjab Safe Cities Authority. He further said Safe City cameras will be helpful in improving the performance of LWMC. Later, a commemorative shield was also presented by Punjab Safe City Authority to the delegation. 293 road accidents in City: The Punjab Emergency Service Department (PESD) responded to 1,193 road accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. In these road accidents 07 people died, whereas 1,292 were injured.

Out of this, 682 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals. Whereas, 610 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by Rescue Medical Teams. The majority (73%) of road accidents involved motorbikes. Further, the analysis showed that 645 drivers, 48 underage drivers, 157 pedestrians, and 497 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes. The statistics showed that 293 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 311 persons placing the Provincial Capital at top of the list followed by 103 in Multan with 111 victims and at third Faisalabad with 84 road accidents and 89 victims. The details further revealed that 1,299 victims were affected by road traffic crashes including 1070 males and 229 females, while the age group of the victims shows that 258 were under 18 years of age, 640 were between 18 and 40 years and rest of the 401 victims were reported above 40 years of age. According to the data 1,059 motorbikes, 91 auto-rickshaws, 117 motorcars, 35 vans, 18 passenger buses, 23 trucks and 102 other types of auto vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road traffic accidents.