Sunday December 18, 2022
Thalassemia centre to be set up

By Our Correspondent
December 18, 2022

Islamabad: While continuing with its mission to ensure health facilities to the local communities, the Oil and Gas Development Company Limited (OGDCL), in collaboration with the Fatimid Foundation, has laid the foundation of a thalassemia centre in Dera Ismail Khan (DIK), says a press release.

