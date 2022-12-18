Thalassemia centre to be set up

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has directed all the divisional SsP,...
LAHORE: Punjab Irrigation Department on Saturday has released schedule of desilting of canals during Rabi season...
LAHORE : Lahore Development Authority Director General Aamir Ahmed Khan has said that Master Plan 2050 will determine...
LAHORE: Secretary Information & Culture and Excise & Taxation departments Asif Bilal Lodhi chaired a meeting on...
LAHORE : Punjab Safe Cities Authority and Lahore Waste Management Company on Saturday joined hand for the...
LAHORE : The City once again topped the ranking of world’s most polluted cities here on Saturday, allegedly thanks...
Comments