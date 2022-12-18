Medical students urged to give full attention to research

LAHORE : A delegation of experts based in United States of America called on Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) Prof Al-Fareed Zafar under the leadership of renowned Engineer Syed Anwar Hasnaat at Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) on Saturday.

Talking on this occasion, Engineer Syed Anwar Hasnaat said that it has become clear that Pakistani youth is second to none in talent and intelligence but the need is that MBBS students should face the challenges of the 21st century by discovering the treatment of emerging diseases. For this purpose, students should give full attention to research so that they can adapt themselves to the requirements of the present time.

He said the doctors and engineers are valuable assets of the country as recognition of their high level professional skills abroad is a matter of great honour and dignity for every Pakistani because they are providing services in various fields especially in medicine while maintaining their identity away from Pakistan.

The members of the delegation said that the increase in fame and popularity of medical education of Ameer Uddin Medical College (AMC) and Post Graduate Medical Institute (PGMI) located in provincial metropolis is indeed a good omen for all overseas living thousands mile away.

Principal Post Graduate Medical Institute Prof Al-Fareed Zafar told the delegation that two male & two female students of the same session of AMC set a new record in the medical world by getting 11 to 29 medals respectively, which will be remembered for a long time in medical history.

Hasnaat praised the quality of medical education of Ameer Uddin Medical College and said that this institution has earned good name in a short span of time and apart from Pakistan, its talent and ability is now being talked about abroad as well.

Syed Anwar Hasnaat said that Principal Prof. Al-Fareed Zafar, teachers and parents of students deserve congratulations by sparing no effort for their education and proper training.

Prof Al-Fareed Zafar told the delegation in the briefing that doctors from Pakistan and abroad came for diploma degree courses (specialisation) in PGMI.

Prof Zafar further said that quality medical facilities are being provided to the patients in Lahore General Hospital (LGH) and all the resources are being used to make this ancient treatment centre state of the art. Later, the gifts and souvenirs were also exchanged from both sides.