US, Pakistan to collaborate for improving social sciences teaching

Rawalpindi : Fatima Jinnah Women University held the inaugural session of the 2nd international conference on Strengthening Teaching & Research Capacity: Collaborative Partnership in Social Sciences.

The conference is funded by United States Government under its US-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Programme administered by United States Educational Foundation in Pakistan. On the occasion of the opening ceremony of the conference, Dr. Saima Hamid, Vice Chancellor Fatima Jinnah Women University and Conference Patron, acknowledged the role of the United States Government for maintaining bilateral relationships in education and research at higher education level through University Partnerships Grants Programme. The collaborative stance of United States Education Foundation in Pakistan is highly beneficial and plays a pivotal role in enhancing the research capacity building of Universities in Pakistan. Sharam Niazi, Programme Officer, University Partnerships Grants Programme elaborated on contribution of the Programme in training university faculty across Pakistan. Dr. Aneela, conference chief organizer briefed the audience about the thematic focus of the conference including teaching and research pedagogy, cross-border collaborative research, action research models, quantitative and qualitative applied research in social sciences, teaching and assessment methodologies, classroom management strategies, integrating technology, social connectedness through media, mental health in academic institutions.