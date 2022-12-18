PU holds drugs addiction awareness session

LAHORE : Youth Affairs Department Punjab, on the instructions of Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta, continued to organise its awareness programmes in different colleges and universities of the province for the safety of young boys and girls from the menace of drugs and electronic devices. Punjab University’s Al-Raazi Hall hosted Youth Affairs Department Punjab’s latest awareness session the other day.

Additional Secretary Malik Sanaullah, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Research Officer Sadia Pervaiz, Director Students Affairs Prof Dr M Shafique, Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr Ali Klasra, Deputy Director Students Affairs Dr Shahzeb khan, Incharge Students Counseling Services Ms Sadia Shahzeb, Directorate of Students Affairs Dr Akram, CMO PU Health centre Dr Abdul Qayyum, Director Career counseling and placement centre and a large number of male and female students participated.

Addressing the awareness workshop, Additional Secretary Sports Malik Sanaullah said youth should participate in healthy activities to stay away from drugs. “ Youth Affairs Department has taken several effective steps for the betterment of the youth.”

He said that it is beyond doubt that the young generation is the future of our country and that’s why we are paying special attention to their character and career building. “It is also a fact that there are so many advantages of technology but at the same time its unnecessary and excessive use converts its benefits into disadvantages,” he explained.

Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor said that using modern technology for positive purposes is definitely a healthy activity and it always enhances the mental abilities of youngsters. “The excessive use of drugs proved fatal for the youth. It is just like a poison which ruined the life and career of youth and it is the right time for the young generation to get rid of this menace as early as possible,” she maintained.

Meanwhile, Youth Affairs Department Punjab’s next awareness session against ‘Addiction of Drugs and Electronic Gadgets’ was held at a local college on the directions of Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Ehsan Bhutta.

Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Liaqat Ali Bhatti, Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, Assistant Director Youth Affairs Nazish Noor, Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia, Principal Quaid-e-Azam Law College, officers of Youth Affairs Department, college professors and a large number of students attended the awareness workshop.

Addressing the awareness workshop, Deputy Secretary Youth Affairs Punjab Liaqat Ali Bhatti said that the Youth Affairs Department has taken many steps for the betterment of the youth. “Our youth must avoid the excessive use of technology and always try to use this facility for positive purposes instead of ruining their valuable time and energy in useless activities.”

Director Admin Syed Umair Hassan, in his address said that using modern technology for positive purposes always enhances the mental abilities of youngsters. “Drugs are like a poison which destroys the life and career of youth and it is the right time for the young generation to get rid of this menace as early as possible,” he maintained.

Project Development Specialist Qasim Zia on this occasion said that it is the best effort of Secretary Sports Ehsan Bhutta for the safety of youth and building a healthy society. He said spending hours on electronic devices is having negative effects on the physical health of the youth.

Speaking on this occasion, the Principal of the college said that it is very important to spread awareness among young boys and girls about the serious harms of electronic devices and drug addiction. “The growing usage of drugs and electronic gadgets among the youth is a matter of concern and we should make collective and effective efforts in this regard without wasting any time,” he urged.