PU syndicate seeks fact-finding report

LAHORE : A heated session on appointments at Punjab University School of Communication Studies was held during the 1747th meeting of the PU syndicate here on Saturday.

It is learnt, after a detailed discussion in the meeting, which was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Asghar Zaidi, the syndicate directed the registrar office to prepare and submit a fact-finding report on appointments of three professors at the SCS within 15 days. Earlier some syndicate members expressed concerns over not preparing the report despite directions from the Higher Education Department and the office of the Governor/Chancellor.

The syndicate did not approve 136 posts which were created as a result of restructuring of faculties and formed a committee to look into as to why there was any need of the same and if the same were not an additional burden on the PU resources.

Sources said both the agenda items would be placed in the next syndicate meeting for final approval.

Meanwhile, according to a press release the PU syndicate recommended 15 percent special allowance in the salary of the employees and teachers from grade 1 to 19 for the approval of relevant authorities.

The meeting also approved promotions of non-teaching officers, recommendations of the Academic Council and the Finance and Planning Committee.

The Syndicate gave additional charge of Registrar to Additional Controller Raja Shahid Javed for a period of three months.

The meeting also approved the appointment of heads of various departments. The syndicate also nominated three members to the university’s Selection Board due to which now the meetings of the Selection Board would be possible. In the meeting, a 20pc increase in part-time teaching allowance was also approved.