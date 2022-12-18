‘Constitution makes education of Quran compulsory’

LAHORE : Tanzeem-e-Islami ameer Shujauddin Shaikh has emphasised that the Constitution binds the state to facilitate the Muslim citizens to mould their lives in accordance with Islam. Commenting on Sindh High Court decision of dismissing the petition seeking to include the education of the Quran with translation in the educational curriculum, he referred to the article 31 of the Constitution which makes it the responsibility of the state to take steps to enable the Muslims of Pakistan, individually and collectively, to order their lives in accordance with the fundamental principles and concepts of Islam. He said the Constitution makes the education of the Quran and Islamiyat compulsorily as a fundamental right of the Muslims of Pakistan, and directs the state and government to encourage and facilitate the learning of Arabic language.