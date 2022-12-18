New vehicles approved for CTD

LAHORE : The Punjab Home Department approved the application of buying new vehicles for the Counter Terrorism Department CTD to increase its capability of capturing and controlling terrorism and the perpetrators.

According to a report on Saturday the Home Department approved the application of new vehicles for Counter Terrorism Department in which a budget of Rs1,144 million was requested by the Inspector General Punjab Faisal Shahkar.

The application stated that buying cars should be done separately from the budget of the ongoing financial year and the amount should be issued as soon as possible.