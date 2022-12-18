Best performing police officers honoured

LAHORE : DIG Operations Lahore said that the best results can be achieved only by boosting the morale of the jawans.

He expressed these views during the ceremony organized in the honour of 99 officers and officers with good performance in Police Lines Qila Gujar Singh on Saturday. Those who had received appreciation certificates and cash prizes include ADIG Waheed Ishaq, SHO Shahdara Qamar Abbas, SHO Raiwind, SHO Sundar, SHO Shahdara Town, SHO Misri Shah, SHO Muslim Town, SHO Wahdat Colony, SHO Gulshan Iqbal, SHO Kot Lakhpat, SHO Defence C, SHO Factory Area, SHO Harbanspura, SHO Defence B, SHO Kahna, SHO Naseerabad, SHO Garden Town, SHO Ichhara, SHO Gulberg, in-charge Chowki FC College, SDPO Shahdara Circle, SDPO Nawan Kot, SDPO Barki Circle, and ASP Gulberg.