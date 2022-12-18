CCPO claims improvement in police performance

LAHORE : Capital City Police Officer (CCPO) Lahore, Additional IG Ghulam Mahmood Dogar has said that as a result of the effective measures and targeted operational strategy of Lahore Police to curb crimes, there has been a visible 22% reduction in calls to Emergency Helpline 15, which was a clear evidence of the improvement in police performance. Lahore Police has been ensuring immediate registration of FIRs and redress of grievances of the citizens.

Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said this on Saturday while addressing the participants of the inaugural ceremony of newly constructed building of Dolphins Headquarters City Division Saggiyan. DIG Operations Afzal Ahmad Kausar accompanied him. CCPO Lahore unveiled the inaugural plaque and officially inaugurated the new multi-purpose building of Dolphin Headquarters City Division by cutting the ribbon. SP Dolphin Squad Tauqeer Naeem, SP City M Sarfraz Virk, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan, DSsP Dolphin Squad, senior police Officers and a large number of Dolphins squad personnel participated in the event. SP Dolphin Squad Toqeer Naeem briefed the CCPO Lahore about the facilities provided in the new building. XEN Building Departments Maryam Adnan gave a detailed briefing about the new infrastructure.

CCPO said, Lahore police would not spare robbers and miscreants who martyred and injured the policemen during protection of life and properties of citizens. The CCPO further said police offices including police stations have been provided with modern infrastructure to improve service delivery and better working environment.

A daughter of Dolphin Squad personnel presented the CCPO Lahore with a bouquet of flowers on his arrival at Dolphin Squad Headquarters City division. A fresh contingent of police personnel saluted to Commander Lahore Police Ghulam Mahmood Dogar.

CCPO Ghulam Mahmood Dogar inspected the various sections of new building of Dolphin Headquarters City Division. Addressing the participants of the ceremony, CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said that Dolphin Squad, being the first responders to the citizens in distress have first and foremost responsibility to provide immediate assistance. The future of successful policing lies in modern operational units like Dolphin Squad and Police Response Unit, he added.

DIG Operations Afzal Ahmed Kausar while speaking on this occasion said that the performance of the Dolphin Squad has been improved through training, human resources, infrastructure and capacity building. DIG Operations said that the response time of Dolphin Squad has been 05 to 07 minutes, which is further being improved.

Afzal Ahmad Kausar said the issues of repair of off-road bikes and other transport problems are being solved and good infrastructure would further improve performance and passion of Dolphins squad personnel to serve the citizens with more zeal and passion. CCPO Lahore distributed certificates of appreciation to XEN Buildings Department Maryam Adnan, DSP Development Mustafa Hassan, SDO Umair Maqsood, Incharge Building Department Ishtiaq Ahmed and other officers.

The new 6 stories state of the art building of Dolphin Squad Headquarters City Division Saggiyan including double basement has been constructed at five kanal area with the approximate cost of Rs26 crore 11 lakh. City Division Dolphin Headquarters Saggiyan building has spacious offices and residential barracks for the personnel, 01 passenger lift, modern mess, kitchen, canteen, gymnasium, meeting hall, waiting room, record rooms, armour store, miscellaneous store, 05 thousand gallon capacity water tank, personal tube well and a 60 kv electricity transformer. Moreover, a boundary wall, OP posts, fire alarm system, filtration plant and chiller facilities have also been provided in City Division Dolphin Headquarters Saggiyan.