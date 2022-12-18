Who’s the fence?

Much attention is paid to the rising armed robberies and other street crimes in Karachi. However, people rarely ever ask who deals in all these stolen phones, cars and bikes. Where exactly is all this contraband being sold? There must surely be a network of dealers and sellers involved in moving and selling these stolen goods or there would be no point in stealing them. I would urge law enforcement to identify and shutdown these networks in order to send a clear signal that crime does not pay.
Mumraiz Khan
Karachi
