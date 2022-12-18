The hungry poor

Malnutrition is rampant in Pakistan. According to Unicef estimates, nearly 10 million Pakistani children suffer from stunting as a result of malnutrition and approximately 80 per cent of all children in Pakistan do not eat the right type and quantity of food. The root cause of this problem, in my opinion, is widespread poverty. Most Pakistani men and women of working age are not fully educated and are paid very poorly for their labour. As a result, many families are unable to buy sufficient food for their children.

This problem has only been worsened by the rise in inflation. Despite being an agrarian country, Pakistan still relies on food imports and is almost totally dependent on imports for cooking oil and gas. We must aim to become more self-reliant in terms of food and the means needed to prepare it. Furthermore, the government must address the poverty at the root of the malnutrition crisis.

Imdad Ilyas

Balnigwar