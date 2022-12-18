Toying with minds

This letter refers to the article 'The other side of social media' (December 17, 2022) by Dr Abida Naurin and Rabia Basri. The article explains how social media plays a vital role in shaping our lives. However, as the article points out, this can take a dark turn when we do not get the social media attention we want.
This leads to one feeling disconnected from others and undervalued in general. This can cause greater anxiety among people, especially younger people. Therefore, we need to boost our mental health resources as this form of healthcare will become increasingly essential in a world shaped by social media.
Sattar Samad
Turbat
