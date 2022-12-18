Operation clean air

Air pollution is badly affecting many countries in the South Asia region, including our own. Many of our cities, including Karachi and Lahore, are ranked among the most polluted in the world, with the air quality fast approaching hazardous levels. If we do not confront this issue, we will see an alarming spike in respiratory and cardiovascular problems among our population.

One of the things the government can do is to move polluting factories away from densely populated urban areas. In addition, the government should devote more land in urban areas to parks and gardens. Above all, we need to reduce the number of vehicles on our roads. This means we need good public transport.

Abdul Malik Rauf

Karachi