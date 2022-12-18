Give us our water

I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the scarcity of water in our area. The residents of Karachi Administrative Employee Co-operative Housing Society (KAECHS), reside in, what is considered to be, one of the more prosperous areas of Karachi. Here, the utility bills, particularly in terms of water, are almost always fully and timely paid. But still, the residents have been dealing with an acute shortage of water for a long time. There is a pumping station in Block 5 of KAECHS. Its motor has malfunctioned several times in recent months but we are often told that there is no water supply from the main water line. Hence, we are unsure of the true source of the problem.

Whatever the reason may be, the bottom-line is that we are being deprived of an amenity we have paid for. The water supply stops abruptly during the day time and, in certain sections of our neighbourhood, water is only available for one or two hours per week. As a result, we are being forced to turn to expensive water tankers in order to fulfil our daily requirements. We are paying for water we get and water we do not get. I urge the KWSB to take immediate notice of this situation and solve the problem.

Hamid ur Rahman

Karachi