This letter refers to the news report ‘PM Shehbaz Sharif orders big relief package for masses’ (December 17, 2022). It is heartening to see at least some signs that the incumbent government is trying to deal with this country’s problems. Hopefully, this package will have its intended effect and protect the people from inflation.
The PTI government failed to deliver on its promises and now it is time to see whether this government will do the same. Only time will tell, but, for all our sakes, I pray that this time we are not disappointed.
Muhammad Bakhtiar
Turbat
Much attention is paid to the rising armed robberies and other street crimes in Karachi. However, people rarely ever...
Across the world, countries are increasingly turning to multilateral blocs to collectively resolve disputes and foster...
Malnutrition is rampant in Pakistan. According to Unicef estimates, nearly 10 million Pakistani children suffer from...
This letter refers to the article 'The other side of social media' by Dr Abida Naurin and Rabia Basri. The article...
Air pollution is badly affecting many countries in the South Asia region, including our own. Many of our cities,...
I would like to draw the attention of the concerned authorities to the scarcity of water in our area. The residents of...
Comments