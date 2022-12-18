This letter refers to the news report ‘PM Shehbaz Sharif orders big relief package for masses’ (December 17, 2022). It is heartening to see at least some signs that the incumbent government is trying to deal with this country’s problems. Hopefully, this package will have its intended effect and protect the people from inflation.

The PTI government failed to deliver on its promises and now it is time to see whether this government will do the same. Only time will tell, but, for all our sakes, I pray that this time we are not disappointed.

Muhammad Bakhtiar

Turbat