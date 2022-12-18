Trouble in Sindh

Sindh has been enduring a trial of suffering for the past several months. There are displaced flood victims with nowhere to go, food and water shortages and crime is out of control in the urban areas.
The ruling class remains apathetic and the people, after years of being disappointed by the rulers, appear to have given up and now choose to suffer in silence.
Hashim Abro
Islamabad
