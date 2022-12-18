Gold continues to shine

KARACHI: Gold prices in the local market increased by Rs800 per tola on Saturday to a new all-time high in the country.

According to All Sindh Saraf Jewelers Association, gold rates increased to Rs172,700 per tola.

Similarly, 10-gram gold price also increased by Rs686 to Rs148,062. In the international market, gold rates increased by $11 to $1,793 per ounce.

Silver rates increased by Rs20 to Rs1,980 per tola. The price of 10-gram silver also rose by Rs17.15 to Rs1,697.53.

Local jewellers said gold prices in the local market remained higher by Rs3,000 per tola as compared with the rates in Dubai gold market.