The poverty structure

LAHORE: As is customary, unskilled workers are the first to lose their jobs in any economic downturn. The poor, who are mostly unskilled in Pakistan are passing through a torrid time in the current deep recession.

Absence of skills is a consequence of inadequate public investment in health, education and other social programmes that make the poor vulnerable to any economic stress that a country faces.

Even when things improve, employment lags behind output recovery. Growth is essential for the poor to survive, although it does not guarantee that material wealth would be distributed justly or equitably.

Inequality cannot be addressed without empowering the people with health, education and participation in decision making. We cannot expect an unskilled worker to earn as much as a software engineer.

The goal of our planners should be two ensure that every citizen has access to quality food, security, and justice. Some inequalities are generated by the market for a reason, and should thus be approached carefully by policymakers.

Poor are vulnerable to many temptations and exploitations. Poverty is not the reason for so called Islamic terrorism, but terrorists (if they happen to be Muslims) manipulate poverty to their advantage.

Our planners pay little attention to poverty’s structural causes, such as inequality of assets and opportunities, or the unequal distributional consequences of growth. It is true that we cannot eradicate inequality, but we can reduce its impact through policies that provide a level playing field to all.

Growth must become more stable, with a consistently countercyclical macroeconomic policy stance, prudent capital-account management, and greater resilience to external shocks.

Generally, economies that have succeeded in terms of both economic growth and poverty reduction over the last four decades have done so by adopting pragmatic, heterodox policies. Often invoking investor- and market-friendly language, they have generally encouraged private investment, especially in desired economic activities, such as those that create more job opportunities or offer increasing returns to scale.

Donor’s recipe for eradicating poverty including programmes like micro loans, formalisation of land titles and government reforms, is not based on solid reasons. These programmes have in some cases reduced the incidence of poverty but to a limited extent. Poverty through these programmes was never dented significantly.

These donors most of the time provide loans with harsh conditions that tend to increase poverty. Take the current case of Pakistan where the IMF insists that we generate revenue from the sales of petroleum products.

This is an easy solution as it spares all tax evaders roaming freely in the country. The IMF could have forced the government of Pakistan to bring non-documented sectors into the tax net.

The IMF asks the government every time to privatise the state owned enterprises that would provide more relief to the government than the total petroleum levies which the state is collecting now.