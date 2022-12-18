ICCIA, ICIEC sign MoU to promote intra-OIC trade

KARACHI: Islamic Chamber of Commerce, Industry and Agriculture (ICCIA) and Islamic Corporation for Insurance of Investment and Export Credit (ICIEC) signed a memorandum of understanding for cooperation in trade and investment development in common member states.

The agreement was signed by Yousef Hasan Khalawi, Secretary General of ICCIA and Oussama Kaissi, CEO of ICIEC, a statement said.

The MOU aims to strengthen and extend the cooperation between the two parties for the furtherance of their respective mandates. The parties anticipate that their cooperation would encompass a number of specific areas.

According to the MOU, the parties stand ready to cooperate in exploring the possibility of promoting intra-OIC trade; attracting investments into member countries; supporting green and sustainable financing; and developing Halal industry worldwide.

In conformity with their respective responsibilities, activities, and organisational requirements, both parties agreed to make reasonable efforts in organising conferences, seminars, and workshops for the development and promotion of trade and investment, for the private sector of the member states.

The parties would consult each other for the purpose of developing specific instruments for the implementation of the cooperation activities contemplated in this MOU.

The MOU signing ceremony was held in the presence of the business and diplomatic community, including Eyyup Yildirim, Commercial Attache, Turkish Consulate General in Karachi; Dr Mirza Ikhtiar Baig, Honorary Consul of the Republic of Yemen in Karachi and Chairman, Baig Group of Companies; Dr Irfan Bukhari, President and CEO of EXIM Bank of Pakistan, and Amjad Rafi, Chairman Pakistan-Turkiye Joint Business Council. Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) members were also present on the occasion.

As an affiliated institution of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), the ICCIA is considered the private sector representative for 57 member OIC countries, through their national chambers / federations / unions of commerce and industry as well as Muslim business communities in non-OIC countries.

In view of the global economic challenges and opportunities, the ICCIA has developed a strategic plan to implement its objectives and to empower MSMEs. It seeks to strengthen closer collaboration in the economic, commercial and other relevant fields.

To do so, it has identified three major tasks. The first being acting as an engine for mobilising investment, the second is related to private sector policymaking, while the third task is the development of private sector and its related representatives (chambers of commerce).