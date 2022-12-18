Govt restores 11 E&P licences of 3 private firms

ISLAMABAD: The government has restored eleven revoked petroleum exploration licences of three private exploration and production (E&P) companies after an out-of-court settlement to go for enhancing oil and gas production activities in the country.

The government approved a framework for revival of the revoked licences through out-of-court settlement, aiming to attract over $100 million in investment in the blocks, while it will receive nearly $5 million in its exchequer within next three months, according to official documents available with The News. Earlier, the center had revoked five licences of Dewan Petroleum Limited and Pakistan Exploration Limited each, and one of the Oil and Gas Investment Company. The companies would get the gas prices under the Petroleum Policy 2012, after signing supplemental agreements with the government.

The government had granted the exclusive petroleum exploration licences for an initial period of five years through a competitive bidding process. But, after the companies failed to undertake the committed work program during the stipulated time period and did not meet financial obligations to meet the goals of social welfare, training, rent, and production bonus, the licences were revoked, the Petroleum Division in a recent meeting of the Cabinet informed.

The parties went into litigation against the government’s decision, after which the civil court of Islamabad and the Sindh High Court passed status quo orders for the 11 exploration blocks. The cases were being pursued in the courts for early decisions. Litigant companies also approached the government, showing keen interest in exploration work.

According to officials, the litigation timeframe is always unpredictable and even if a case is decided at one forum, a higher forum is available (up to the Supreme Court) till a final decision is reached. Hence, they said, the litigation might take a long time by engaging the parties to the contracts (exploration licences and petroleum concession agreements) in the process. A framework for the renewal of revoked licences through an out-of-court settlement was earlier submitted to the Economic Coordination Committee of the cabinet for consideration and approval.

Subsequently, the Cabinet Division told the Petroleum Division to seek fresh approval of the Prime Minister as the minister in charge of the Petroleum Division for submission of a summary to the cabinet. Later, the framework was submitted to the cabinet for its consideration and approval.

During the discussion, a cabinet member, while endorsing the proposal of the Petroleum Division, highlighted that the revival of licences through an out-of-court settlement would give a fresh fillip to the exploration activities, which had been dormant for various reasons.

Among those, a major factor was the global economic slowdown due to the Covid-19 pandemic. The cabinet noted general consensus and support for the proposed renewal of exploration licences. It reviewed the summary titled “Revival of Revoked Petroleum Exploration Licences”, submitted by the Petroleum Division, and approved the proposal.