IMF approves $3bn loan to Egypt

By News Desk

CAIRO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) executive board has approved a 46-month $3 billion financial support package for Egypt, saying it will catalyse additional funding of about $14 billion, the fund said in a statement.

The package, Extended Fund Facility (EFF), includes a flexible exchange rate regime and enhanced social safety nets to protect the vulnerable, the statement said.

facility. The agreement is for 2,350.17 million SDRs, or Special Drawing Rights, an IMF unit of account based on a basket of five major international currencies, equivalent to about $3 billion

Egypt's finances, already suffering from high debt and a lack of foreign currency, deteriorated sharply after the Russian invasion of Ukraine, which prompted foreign investors to pull about $20 billion out of the country within weeks.

Bankers in north Africa's largest economy say the gap between the Egyptian pound's black market rate of 32 to 33 per dollar has widened in recent weeks from the official rate of 24.7 despite a 36 percent overall devaluation this year.

Agreement on the package was announced at the staff level on Oct. 27.

The agreement provides for an immediate disbursement of about $347 million to help support Egypt's balance of payments and its general budget, it added.

It is expected to catalyse additional financing of about $14 billion, including investments, from Egypt’s international and regional partners, the statement said.

The agreement includes a programme of structural reforms that will "reduce the state footprint and level the playing field between the public and private sector." It also provides for upfront monetary policy tightening and fiscal consolidation.

The financial support was granted in exchange for an economic program aimed at "preserving macroeconomic stability, restoring shock absorbers and paving the way for sustainable, inclusive and private sector-led growth," the Washington-based IMF said.

It mentions in particular "a permanent shift to a flexible exchange rate regime," as well as the implementation of a "monetary policy aimed at gradually reducing inflation."

The measures should also make it possible to reduce the public debt, "while increasing social spending," and to put in place "far-reaching structural reforms."

Egypt is expected to receive, through the EFF program, about $14 billion in additional financing "from its international and regional partners," the IMF added.

The Russian invasion of Ukraine has dealt Egypt several hard blows. As the world´s largest importer of wheat, it has been hit hard by soaring grain prices. It has also lost a good portion of its Ukrainian and Russian tourists -- 40 percent of the eight million visitors in 2021.