ISLAMABAD/ LAHORE: Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that political stability is a perquisite to strengthen the economy and get rid of inflation and price hike.



In a statement issued by the PM Media Wing, the prime minister said loyalty with Pakistan demands that there is economic stability in the country. “Political stability is the basic requirement to bring down inflation and price hike,” Shehbaz Sharif said, adding those who shattered people’s confidence were now dissolving assemblies.

He also maintained that it were political stability and Charter of Economy which could strengthen Pakistan’s national security. He also observed it would never happen that the country would default on the wish of anyone. “If somebody is trying that Pakistan should default, then Insha’Allah it will never happen,” he said.

The prime minister, without naming the PTI leadership, said those who left landmines in the economic sector were now conspiring to lay mines in the country’s political system. He affirmed the commitment that the way a liar and corrupt regime was changed with the power of Constitution, worries of the people about bread and employment would also end.

Shehbaz Sharif said the political miscreants, while spreading anarchy, wanted to tell the world that the country was not suitable for foreign investment and the flood-affected people should not be rehabilitated. “Such elements did not play any role to save flood victims from severe cold, starvation and diseases; rather they were selfish elements with political motives,” he said.

The PM also questioned as to why the Fasadi Group got activated whenever the country started journey towards economic progress. He said that there was no doubt that the country’s economic deterioration was caused under a conspiracy.

Shehbaz Sharif advised his opponents not to create hurdles in government’s efforts aimed at helping people come out of impact of four years of economic disaster and inflation.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) on Saturday finalised its preparations to table a no-confidence motion against Punjab Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi as well as Speaker and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly on Monday.

Sources said the PMLN got signatures of almost 106 members of Punjab Assembly on four different resolutions. They said the meeting in which signatures of 106 members were obtained was held at the house of Rana Mashhood.

Sources said one resolution was meant for vote of no-confidence against the Punjab chief minister, second and third were for no confidence against Speaker and Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly and the fourth was just to cover any objection.

Sources said these resolutions will be submitted in the Punjab Assembly Secretariat on Monday. Sources said senior PMLN leader Mian Javed Latif met Shehbaz Sharif and after that he went to the Governor’s House for consultation with Punjab Governor Balighur Rahman.

Sources said after the announcement of PTI Chairman Imran Khan on dissolving Punjab and KPK assemblies on next Friday (December 23, 2022), Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif had also consulted former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif and other PDM leaders.

Sources said Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif also held meetings with legal experts, including Attaullah Tarar, Special Adviser to the Prime Minister on Interior and Legal Affairs.

Tarar arrived in Model Town to meet the prime minister and said the PMLN and its allies were ready. “We have plan A, B and C,” he said in an informal talk with media persons.

Tarar claimed he had heard that there was a fight going on between Moonis Elahi and Imran Khan over the issue of dissolving the Punjab Assembly. He wondered why the media was not aware of this story. He said he had come for an informal meeting with the prime minister.

Sources said former prime minister Mian Nawaz Sharif had given a green signal to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif to go ahead with the vote of no-confidence.

Some days back, Governor Punjab Balighur Rehman had said in a statement that Chief Minister Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi had the power to dissolve the assembly and he (the Governor) also had the power to ask him to take the vote of confidence.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has called an important meeting of the party leaders to discuss the counter move after PTI Chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan announced to dissolve both the KPK and Punjab assemblies on coming Friday. In the meeting, it was decided to hold a final consultation with legal experts on constitutional and legal options to prevent the dissolution of the Punjab Assembly.

Party sources said that in the meeting, the PMLN leaders were also informed about the backdoor communication with Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi to prevent the dissolution of the assembly.

Earlier, Rana Mashood and Azma Bukhari, while talking to the media, said that their preparations had been completed and they were waiting for the orders of party leadership. “A vote of no-confidence has to be taken in three to seven days,” said Rana Mashood, adding even if the session was going on, no-confidence motion could be submitted. He claimed that Moonis Elahi was asking for more seats from Imran Khan on which matters were not being resolved.

Azma Bukhari said that Nawaz Sharif built Pakistan’s infrastructure while Imran Khan’s identity was theft from Toshakhana. She said Imran Khan and his cronies didn’t appear in any court while the Sharif family attended all courts and even went to jails in cases which were under investigation.

PMLN leader Azma Bukhari said that Imran Khan has given enough time to the PMLN and its allies to finalise the counter move. She said the party may submit a resolution asking the Chief Minister Punjab, Speaker Punjab Assembly and Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly to get vote of confidence from the House.

She said Shehbaz Sharif filed a defamation case against Imran Khan but Khan didn’t submit his answer in that case even after five years. “Imran Khan does not want to answer the courts or institutions and on the other hand he talks about the law being one and for all,” she said and questioned if Imran Khan was above the law.

Similarly, Federal Minister Mian Javed Latif also reached Model Town to meet the prime minister and while talking to the media challenged Imran Khan to dissolve the assemblies. He said Imran would not do so because these assemblies were nurturing him.

“In 2017, a flourishing Pakistan was destroyed. Nawaz Sharif and PMLN will not forgive those who destroyed the country,” he said, adding if the people sitting in the state institutions didn’t bring the people involved in destroying the country to justice, then the destruction will not stop and public confidence will not be restored.

Javed Latif, over a question about the return of former prime minister Nawaz Sharif to Pakistan, said that Nawaz Sharif will be returning home in January 2023. He further claimed Chaudhry Pervaiz Elahi was in touch with the PMLN.