Imran’s copter cost Rs434.5m in about 3 years

ISLAMABAD: The Senate was informed on Friday that the expenditures incurred on former prime minister Imran Khan’s travel on helicopter from January 2019 to March 2022 stood at Rs 434.5 million.

These details were shared in response to a written question, according to which Imran Khan completed 1,579 VVIP mission hours between January 2019 and March 2022 on a helicopter. In the written reply presented to the House, it was said that in the year 2019, Imran Khan’s helicopter made 479 hours of VVIP flights at a cost of Rs 131.9 million. According to the Geo News, the Cabinet Division, with the approval of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, presented in the House the details of bulletproof and VIP vehicles used by senior officials. The Cabinet Division also submitted a written reply regarding the details of vehicles given to senior officials with the approval of the prime minister.

The Cabinet Division informed the House that 14 high officials had VIP bulletproof vehicles, including the speaker National Assembly, the chairman Senate and the chief election commissioner. Besides, Special Assistant Atta Tarar, former prime ministers Shahid Khaqan Abbasi and Imran Khan also have VIP bulletproof vehicles. Deputy Speaker National Assembly Zahid Akram Durrani, Chairman Public Accounts Committee Noor Alam Khan and the secretary Interior have VIP bulletproof vehicles. Moreover, Federal Ministers Maulana Asad Mahmood, Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Rana Sanaullah also own VIP bulletproof vehicles: As many as 18 people own VIP vehicles including Qamar Zaman Kaira, Federal Ministers Sajid Toori, Sardar Ayaz Sadiq, Murtaza Javed Abbasi, Rana Tanveer Hussain, Israr Tareen, Agha Hassan, Ahsan Iqbal, Abdul Qadir Patel, Tariq Bashir Cheema, Saad Rafique, Azam Nazir Tarar, Shahzain Bugti.

Abdul Wasay, Raja Riaz and Yusuf Raza Gill and Ahad Cheema also own VIP vehicles. In the reply from the Cabinet Division, it was told that these vehicles performed protocol duties with foreign delegations. Apart from this, the details of repair and petrol expenses of these vehicles in the last two years were presented by the Cabinet Division. The House was told that Rs 63.9 million were spent on repair work and Rs 12.8 million on petrol for these vehicles.