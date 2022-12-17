Carter Ruck lawyer says Shehbaz stands vindicated after UK paper’s apology

LONDON: A Carter Ruck lawyer who represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his defamation claim against Daily Mail (DM) has revealed that the publication categorically stated in February that it no longer defended allegations of corruption made by David Rose against Shehbaz Sharif, related to corruption in the UK’s Department for International Development (DFID) funds for Pakistan 2005 earthquake victims.

Shehbaz Sharif was represented by Alasdair Pepper, Antonia Foster and Katherine Hooley from Carter Ruck against Daily Mail. In an exclusive interview with The News and Geo, Antonia Foster said that Daily Mail has deleted its defamatory article and apologized to Shehbaz Sharif, specifically about the DFID allegations, confirming that the paper had lied in its accusations that Shehbaz and his family had stolen money of British taxpayers meant for the victims of floods.

Antonia Foster said the headline of the article, “Did the family of Pakistani politician who has become the poster boy for British overseas aid STEAL funds meant for earthquake victims, asks David Rose”, published on 14 July 2019 related specifically to the DFID allegations. She said: “However there were other allegations within the article about the matters that are before the NAB. That’s a matter for the courts in Pakistan to deal with. So the DM apology is specifically about the DFID allegations and they have withdrawn the whole article.”

Antonia Foster said she cannot discuss the confidential negotiations between Shehbaz Sharif and Associated Newspapers Limited (ANL), but revealed that “when the Mail on Sunday put in its defence which was in February 2022 earlier this year, it categorically stated that it was not seeking to defend the DFID allegations”.

The Carter Ruck lawyer welcomed the victory and vindication of PM Shehbaz Sharif after over three years of filing the case. She said: “It’s a very welcome outcome indeed. Mr Sharif’s primary objective, when the article was published in July 2019, was to seek its removal online and secure an apology. That has now happened. It is just unfortunate that this did not happen much earlier. We sought to resolve the complaint in correspondence with lawyers for the Mail but when it became obvious that this would not be possible, proceedings were issued in January 2020. It was only in February 2022 when the Mail served its defence that they finally conceded that they were not seeking to defend the DFID allegations.”

She said it was a very welcome outcome indeed that the Daily Mail finally apologised and deleted the article. Antonia Foster shared that Daily Mail’s allegations related to the DFID were of huge concern for Shehbaz Sharif and he was determined to clear his name when he decided to launch his case at the UK High Court. She said: “The DFID allegations were of primary concern to Mr Sharif because they were very serious indeed in alleging that he had, effectively, embezzled aid money sent by the British government intended for the victims of the 2005 quake. The headline of the article was related specifically to the DFID allegations. The Mail has now apologised to Mr Sharif for publishing those allegations and permanently removed the article. Mr Sharif has always been absolutely clear that the allegations of the Mail were completely false and should have never been published.”

Antonia Foster said she knew right from the start that Shehbaz Sharif would win the case because the allegations were untrue, hurtful and baseless, and there was no truth. She said: “Litigation is almost the last resort for most claimants because it's incredibly stressful and time-consuming, even more so for someone in Mr Sharif’s position. We were always hopeful that we would get the right outcome and I am very pleased that we did. Mr Shehbaz Sharif should feel fully vindicated concerning the DFID allegations.”

Addressing the question of whether Associated Newspapers (publishers of Mail Online, Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday) has apologised over the NAB or DFID allegations, Foster said that the NAB allegations are the subject of separate ongoing criminal proceedings in Pakistan and a matter for the courts there and Mr Sharif’s legal team in Pakistan. She said: “Mr Sharif has always maintained that those charges are politically motivated. It appears that the information that the Mail published was taken directly from the NAB proceedings.”

She didn’t go into the long and tough negotiations between the parties and didn’t address the tweets published by David Rose after his article was taken down by Daily Mail. However, she added: “The article’s coming down is very helpful and very good news. Of course, it’s an out-of-court settlement. The article has come down and that’s one of the terms of the settlement that the article should come down and that’s what has happened.”

Associated Newspaper Limited’s Daily Mail and Mail on Sunday published defamatory allegations that both PM Shehbaz Sharif and his son-in-law were involved in the embezzlement of funds and the aid money given by the UK government to Pakistan. Mail has now apologised for publishing falsehood in the defamatory article and removed the story from its website after publishing an apology, clarification and retraction. The publication's original defamatory article — which has now been deleted from Google and all Mail websites — had linked PM Shehbaz and Yousaf with corruption, money laundering, and misuse of public funds.

After Shehbaz Sharif won the case, Carter Ruck published a statement saying that allegations of corruption by Daily Mail were wholly untrue and had no foundation in truth. The Mail published an online apology to Shehbaz Sharif last week and removed the article by David Rose from its website on the same day. On Sunday, Britain’s largest circulating Mail on Sunday (MoS) further published an apology to Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in one million print editions as part of the deal to apologise online as well as in print editions after the global removal of the false and defamatory article by reporter David Rose. Shehbaz Sharif was first given a clan chit in September 2021 by the National Crime Agency (NCA) and now he has won a huge apology from the Associated Newspapers.