Water supply restored in Margalla Town

Islamabad: The civic agency has responded quickly on the complaint and conducted night operation to resume supply of water to the residents of the Margalla Town. According to the details, the society representing people living in the Margalla Town submitted a complaint to the Director General of Capital Development Authority (CDA) stating stoppage of supply of water due to damaged pipelines.

“Water pipeline installed in Margalla Town (Phase II) has been damaged and it needs replacement. It is, therefore, requested to direct the concerned quarter for a change of pipeline as soon as possible in the interest of residents of the locality,” the complaint said.

Now the supply of water will be completely resumed in a day or two after replacement and repair of the pipelines. An official said “We have replaced leaking water supply line with new pipe and the work is still underway to resume routine supply of water at Margalla Town.”