Book launched

Islamabad: A book on China-Pakistan friendship, titled ‘In Quest of Knowledge’, a compilation of the stories of 20 Pakistani scholars during their student days in China, was launched.

Speaking at the launch, the Prof. Akram Muhammad Shaikh, Director General of Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) highlighted that around 274 Chinese universities offer scholarships to international students each year, as reported by the China Scholarship Council.

Currently, almost 28,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in several Chinese universities, benefiting from the world-class arts, intellectual and academic facilities, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

The event was organised by the Pakistan Study Centre at Beijing Technology and Business University (BTBU), in collaboration with the ECO Science Foundation. Chairing the session, BTBU Executive Director Dr Di Yuna, who is also the co-editor of the book, briefed that Pakistani students in China are important emissaries of Sino-Pak friendship and play an important role in Sino-Pak cooperation.