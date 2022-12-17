Book launched

Islamabad: A book on China-Pakistan friendship, titled ‘In Quest of Knowledge’, a compilation of the stories of 20 Pakistani scholars during their student days in China, was launched.
Speaking at the launch, the Prof. Akram Muhammad Shaikh, Director General of Pakistan Scientific and Technological Information Centre (PASTIC) highlighted that around 274 Chinese universities offer scholarships to international students each year, as reported by the China Scholarship Council.
Currently, almost 28,000 Pakistani students are enrolled in several Chinese universities, benefiting from the world-class arts, intellectual and academic facilities, according to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday.
The event was organised by the Pakistan Study Centre at Beijing Technology and Business University (BTBU), in collaboration with the ECO Science Foundation. Chairing the session, BTBU Executive Director Dr Di Yuna, who is also the co-editor of the book, briefed that Pakistani students in China are important emissaries of Sino-Pak friendship and play an important role in Sino-Pak cooperation.
HARIPUR: A man was gunned down and another sustained bullet wounds in Doeeya Khushki village, police said here on...
KASUR: Federal Railways Minister Khawaja Saad Rafiq said there four martial laws in the country and the fifth one was...
MINGORA: Opposing the imposition of tax in Malakand Division, Chief Minister Mahmood Khan on Friday said the...
LAHORE: An Additional District and Sessions court on Friday adjourned a defamation suit against PTI Chairman Imran...
MUZAFFARABAD: President Azad Jammu and Kashmir Barrister Sultan Mahmood Chaudhry termed climate change a global issue...
LONDON: A Carter Ruck lawyer who represented Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif in his defamation claim against Daily Mail ...
Comments