NPO develops demo firms on productivity enhancement

ISLAMABAD: National Productivity OrganiZation (NPO), an attached department of Ministry of Industries and Production has developed demonstration companies on productivity enhancement through chemical management systems and environmental management systems.

The event was held in Lahore on Friday in collaboration with Asian Productivity Organization (APO) Tokyo, Japan. Speaking on the occasion, Dr Ali Sajid, Tamgha-e-imtiaz, and a renowned professor & trainer said that working together with NPO Pakistan, they will be able to find solutions to long-standing problems of the industry.

CEO NPO, Muhammad Alamgir Chaudhry welcomed the delegates and apprised the participants about NPO and APO services. He said that this programme will develop a deeper understanding of industrial processes incorporating the latest knowledge on environmental management and techniques for controlling the pollution.

The demonstration company project is part of APO’s initiatives to promote the adoption of productivity concepts through CMS and the ISO 14001:2015 EMS. Through the demonstration and replication of the improvement journey, the multiplier effects of the project can be expanded to other organizations in the country so that they can embark on similar initiatives in supporting sustainable development and promoting productivity improvement.

There is growing interest in sustainable practices such as waste management, water and air pollution control, and solid waste pollution control. The industrial sector of Pakistan needs to enhance its capability through process optimisation, chemical management, and waste management to minimize the negative impacts of its operations on the environment. Therefore, promoting CMS and EMS through the creation of model companies in the country can be considered as one viable endeavor for finding sustainable solutions to the challenges.

Pakistan has prioritised meeting the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and was the first country to adopt the SDG 2030 agenda through a unanimous resolution of Parliament.