Deported Pakistanis be scanned for HIV: official

ISLAMABAD: In the absence of screening at airports and other entry points, Pakistani migrants infected with HIV, viral hepatitis and other infectious diseases could be potential career of the diseases.

It was stated by Deputy Director FIA Atif Javed during a programme organized by ‘National Aids Control Program’ in the capital. He said as many as 42,320 Pakistanis have so far been deported in 2022, from Middle East, Africa and other parts, where the prevalence of HIV is very high.

He maintained that many of the deported people are infected with HIV, Hepatitis B&C and other infectious diseases but their deportation documents have no mentioning of their health status when they get back Pakistan. They do not disclose that they are carrying HIV and other infections and infect their spouses and children.

“Although it is not the responsibility of FIA to check the health status of migrants and deportees but we can launch a pilot project at Islamabad Airport in collaboration with NACP and other authorities to offer testing and counselling services to the deportees,” said the deputy director FIA. The expert were of the view that every person being deported from abroad should be tested for HIV, adding that people should be counseled for getting him or her tested voluntarily.

Federal Special Secretary Health Mirza Nasiruddin Mashhood said migrants workers and deportees have been found carrying the HIV infection and spreading it by passing it on to their spouses, adding that the consultation was underway to find a legal way to test and treat migrants carrying HIV infection.

Vice Chancellor, Health Services Academy (HSA), Prof Shahzad Ali Khan said, “Pakistan must develop a strategy to test and isolate all incoming migrants or deportees to avoid their infection spread into family and others.”

National Coordinator of the Common Management Unit (CMU) Mustafa Jamal Qazi said they have tried to bring together all stakeholders for a multi-sectoral integrated approach to identify partners’ roles and distinct functions for collaboration to provide services to migrants at the various entry and exit points across the country.

Deputy Coordinator of NACP Dr Arsalan Hyder said they have brought together government departments such as FIA, health, overseas Pakistanis’ ministry officials, UN partners, labour and migrant organisations, civil society and public health professionals on a single platform to deliberate upon the HIV risks, challenges and programme prospects for migrants.