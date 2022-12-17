Transfers, postings

LAHORE: Following officers have been transferred on Friday. Additional DG Multan Development Authority Amjad Shoaib Khan Tareen has been directed to report Services and General Administration Department (S&GAD) for further orders.
Services of Ms Sonia Sadaf, OSD, have been placed at the disposal of Punjab Land Record Authority. M Hassan Tariq, Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, has been transferred and posted as Additional Deputy Commissioner (Revenue) Khushab vice Naveed Ahmad already transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Irrigation. Ms Anum Zaid, Deputy Secretary (PMRU) I&C Wing of S&GAD, has been transferred and posted as Deputy Secretary Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department and Baqa Muhammad Jam, DG Bahawalpur Development Authority, as Additional Secretary Communication and Works, while services of Rana Aftab Ahmad, currently at disposal of Anti Corruption Establishment, have been placed at the disposal of Board of Revenue (BoR) for further adjustment as Deputy Secretary.
