Man arrested for raping 12-year-old girl

LAHORE: Factory Area police arrested a man for raping a 12-year-old girl. The accused identified as Salmoon Paul had been raping the girl for three years. The accused happened to be a close relative of the victim. The accused used to take the girl to his place and seduce and rape her. A case was registered against the accused Paul on the complaint of the victim's mother.

Three SHOs suspended: DIG Operations Lahore has suspended three SHOs for misconduct and negligence on Friday. Those suspended include SHO Mozang, SHO Batapur and SHO Manawan. He issued the orders of appointment of Chowki incharge Begum Kot SI Mohsin Shahzad as SHO Bhatti Gate. SHO Bhatti Gate SI Zia ul Haq has been closed to Police Lines. SI M Asad from Police Lines appointed SHO Faisal Town, SI Sohail Ahmad from Police Lines appointed SHO Batapur and SI Khuram Shahzad from Police Lines appointed SHO Manawan.

Two female robbers arrested: Two female members of Rickshaw Ulti Gang were arrested from Factory Area on Friday. The arrested suspects were identified as Rubina Khatoon and Shahin Bibi. The suspects would vomit on the passengers during travel and during hustle; the suspects would steal items from them.

Few days back, an FIR was registered by a female passenger and Mazhar Iqabal SI of Anti-Narcotics Unit was assigned the task to arrest the suspects. The investigations into the matter were underway. In another incident, Millat Park police arrested three members of a mobile snatching gang. The arrested suspects were identified as Fiyaz, Mumtaz and Zeeshan. Police also recovered cash, mobile phones and illegal weapons from their custody.