Ahmad, Ansar share lead in Pakistan Open

LAHORE: Ahmed Baig OF PAF Skyview Club and Ansar Mehmood of Margalla Greens were in a dominant position at the end of two rounds of assertive golf in the 49th Pakistan Open 2022-23 on Friday.

With now two rounds remaining in the Pakistan Golf Federation supported event being played here at the Lahore Garrison Greens Golf Course, the youthful Ahmed Baig showed his enormous playing capabilities through control and mastery while his playing adversary turned out to be Ansar.

With a second round score of gross 68, Ahmed now have two rounds aggregate of 140, four under par. Leader he certainly is but not alone with Ansar matching the aggregate score of gross 140 as well with two rounds scores of 68 in the first round and 72 in the second round yesterday.

Two strokes behind the two leaders is Muhammed Alam (Lahore Garrison). With two rounds scores of 68 and 74 and an aggregate of 142, Alam is two strokes behind the leaders, all committed to show his strengths over the remaining two rounds.

Out of the other contenders Arif Ali (Gymkhana) is placed fourth with two rounds aggregate of 143, one under par and he is three strokes behind the leaders, Ahmed Baig and Anser.

More contenders in line for good positions are Hamza Taimur Amin (Islamabad) at a score of 145 and also at 145 are Shahid Javed Khan (Gymkhana), M Saqib (Garrison) and Muhammed Naqas (Islamabad).