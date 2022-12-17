Dahani, Hamza guide Sindh to victory

KARACHI: Shahnawaz Dahani (6-19) and Mir Hamza (4-12) produced lethal spells to enable Sindh notch their second successive win when they downed Khyber Pakhtunkhwa by four wickets in the low-scoring game of the Pakistan Cup 2022-2023 here at the NBP Sports Complex on Friday.

The new-ball pair proved too dangerous for KP's batsmen on the hostile track.

KP were folded for only 40, the lowest score in Pakistan Cup history, in 20 overs with No11 batsman Ihsanullah entering double figure, the only one to do so. Ten were extras.

Sindh chased the target in the 14th over after losing six wickets with Saim Ayub scoring 14 and Omair Bin Yousuf making eight.

Sajid Khan got 3-13 and Khalid Usman claimed 2-4.

Meanwhile Northern downed Southern Punjab by ten runs here at the SBP Sports Complex.

Northern rode on the batting heroics of Umar Akmal (49) and Rohail Nazir (40) to post 215 all out.

Akmal, who had hit 95 in his previous game, smacked five fours and two sixes in his 46-ball knock while wicket-keeper batsman Rohail smashed two sixes and one four from 58 balls. Zeeshan Malik struck 30.

Left-arm spinner Hassan Khan got 4-31 while fast bowler Mohammad Ilyas claimed 3-27.

Southern Punjab, in response, were folded for 205. Usman Salahuddin's 81 not out went in vain. The seasoned batsman faced 126 balls and hit four fours and one six in his fine knock. Mohammad Imran and Hasan Ali scored 33 runs each.

Athar Mahmood, the pacer, grabbed 4-46.

In other fixture here at the UBL Sports Complex, Balochistan broke the unbeaten run of Central Punjab when they conquered them by 28 runs.

Balochistan posted 331-5 with Hussain Talat (141*) and Haseebullah (123) sharing a 211 for the third wicket stand.

Talat hit 12 fours and five sixes from 122 balls while Haseebullah smacked 13 fours and two sixes in his 136-ball knock. Spinner Qasim Akram got 2-52.

Central Punjab, in reply, were bowled out for 303 in 47 overs with Mohammad Faizan scoring 94 off 72 balls.