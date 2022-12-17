PSB Talent Hunt Archery from Dec 17

KARACHI: Pakistan Sports Board is organizing a talent hunt archery tournament at its Karachi Center from December 17-18.
Director PSB Karachi Center Imran Yousuf said senior and junior archers from all over Pakistan can participate in this two-day open competition.
"The aim is to bring out new and emerging archery talent and improve their game. I hope this event will unearth new talent," he added.
